Jehovah’s Witnesses

MAY 29, 2019
UNITED STATES

2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention Series Overview

Atlanta, Georgia, United States

  • Dates: May 17-19, 2019

  • Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, United States

  • Program Languages: Amharic, English, Russian

  • Peak Attendance: 46,374

  • Total Number Baptized: 314

  • Number of International Delegates: 5,000

  • Invited Branches: Australasia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ethiopia, Finland, France, Greece, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Scandinavia, Trinidad and Tobago

This is the first of 24 overviews and photo galleries that will be published in the Newsroom of jw.org following each of the international conventions scheduled for 2019.

 

A group of Witnesses stands for a photograph outside of the convention venue

Brother Stephen Lett, a member of the Governing Body, delivers the closing talk for the Saturday session

Brothers baptize individuals in one of the two pools used for the convention

Brothers and sisters listen to the convention program

Some of the 164 visiting special full-time servants walk on the field of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the concluding part on Sunday

Delegates in the ministry with local brothers and sisters

Delegates in native dress pose for a photograph

Young Witnesses hold up a sign for delegates that reads: “It’s Just Around the Corner; See You in Paradise”

Pictured on the last day of the convention, delegates in traditional Ethiopian clothing

Performers wave to the audience at the conclusion of one of the hospitality events with the words “We Love You!” displayed in the background

