MAY 29, 2019
UNITED STATES
2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention Series Overview
Download
Atlanta, Georgia, United States
Dates: May 17-19, 2019
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, United States
Program Languages: Amharic, English, Russian
Peak Attendance: 46,374
Total Number Baptized: 314
Number of International Delegates: 5,000
Invited Branches: Australasia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ethiopia, Finland, France, Greece, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Scandinavia, Trinidad and Tobago
This is the first of 24 overviews and photo galleries that will be published in the Newsroom of jw.org following each of the international conventions scheduled for 2019.
A group of Witnesses stands for a photograph outside of the convention venue
Brother Stephen Lett, a member of the Governing Body, delivers the closing talk for the Saturday session
Brothers baptize individuals in one of the two pools used for the convention
Brothers and sisters listen to the convention program
Some of the 164 visiting special full-time servants walk on the field of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the concluding part on Sunday
Delegates in the ministry with local brothers and sisters
Delegates in native dress pose for a photograph
Young Witnesses hold up a sign for delegates that reads: “It’s Just Around the Corner; See You in Paradise”
Pictured on the last day of the convention, delegates in traditional Ethiopian clothing
Performers wave to the audience at the conclusion of one of the hospitality events with the words “We Love You!” displayed in the background