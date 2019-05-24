2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention Series Overview

Local brothers and sisters welcome delegates to Miami

Three young Witnesses pose for a photograph in a prop frame outside the convention venue

Brother Kenneth Cook, a member of the Governing Body, delivers the closing talk of the Saturday session

Four candidates being baptized

Attendees raise their voices in song during the Saturday session

A local sister and delegate participate in public witnessing outside the Kislak Center at Miami Dade College

Visiting special full-time servants stand on the field of the convention venue during the concluding talk on Sunday

Local sisters prepare to serve chorizo, empanadas, and paella at one of the hospitality events

A full house of delegates enjoys a stage performance at the convention center in West Palm Beach