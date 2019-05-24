MAY 31, 2019
UNITED STATES
2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention Series Overview
Miami, Florida (Spanish), United States
Dates: May 24-26, 2019
Location: Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, United States
Program Language: Spanish
Peak Attendance: 28,562
Total Number Baptized: 230
Number of International Delegates: 4,600
Invited Branches: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, Central America, Central Europe, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Spain
Local brothers and sisters welcome delegates to Miami
Three young Witnesses pose for a photograph in a prop frame outside the convention venue
Brother Kenneth Cook, a member of the Governing Body, delivers the closing talk of the Saturday session
Four candidates being baptized
Attendees raise their voices in song during the Saturday session
A local sister and delegate participate in public witnessing outside the Kislak Center at Miami Dade College
Visiting special full-time servants stand on the field of the convention venue during the concluding talk on Sunday
Local sisters prepare to serve chorizo, empanadas, and paella at one of the hospitality events
A full house of delegates enjoys a stage performance at the convention center in West Palm Beach
