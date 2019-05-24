Skip to content

Jehovah’s Witnesses

MAY 31, 2019
UNITED STATES

2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention Series Overview

Miami, Florida (Spanish), United States

  • Dates: May 24-26, 2019

  • Location: Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, United States

  • Program Language: Spanish

  • Peak Attendance: 28,562

  • Total Number Baptized: 230

  • Number of International Delegates: 4,600

  • Invited Branches: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, Central America, Central Europe, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Spain

Local brothers and sisters welcome delegates to Miami

Three young Witnesses pose for a photograph in a prop frame outside the convention venue

Brother Kenneth Cook, a member of the Governing Body, delivers the closing talk of the Saturday session

Four candidates being baptized

Attendees raise their voices in song during the Saturday session

A local sister and delegate participate in public witnessing outside the Kislak Center at Miami Dade College

Visiting special full-time servants stand on the field of the convention venue during the concluding talk on Sunday

Local sisters prepare to serve chorizo, empanadas, and paella at one of the hospitality events

A full house of delegates enjoys a stage performance at the convention center in West Palm Beach

A full house of delegates enjoys a stage performance at the convention center in West Palm Beach

