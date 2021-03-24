Participating in Memorial Campaign Despite Disability

Helen Budge, one of Jehovah’s Witnesses from Edinburgh, Scotland, is blind. As is the case for all of Jehovah’s Witnesses, the restrictions caused by the global pandemic prevent Helen from participating in the ministry by visiting people in person. But this has not prevented her from being fully involved in the invitation campaign for the Memorial of Jesus’ death.

To participate, Helen first drafts notes for letters using a braille notetaker. “That’s like a pencil and paper for me,” she explains. Next, Helen uses these braille notes to dictate a letter to her niece, who then pens the final letter.

The Memorial invitation in braille

Since Helen’s mother and grandmother were both Jehovah’s Witnesses, the Memorial has always been an important part of her life. Helen explains that she always looks forward to inviting others to the event. “This will be my 70th Memorial,” she says. “I am so happy each year to receive my copy of the Memorial invitation in braille. I read it to understand the details. I then start thinking about whom I want to invite.”

No matter the circumstances, faithful Christians around the world are motivated by love to invite their neighbors to attend the Memorial of Christ’s death this Saturday, March 27.—Luke 22:19.