Jehovah’s Witnesses in Ukraine hosted special Bible exhibitions to highlight the release of the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Russian Sign Language (RSL), a major milestone in our translation efforts. The exhibitions began on October 7, 2018, in Lviv and continued through June 7, 2019. Other host cities included Kharkiv, Kyiv, Odesa, and Dnipro.

Prior to each event, local sign-language congregations distributed both printed and video invitations to deaf and hard-of-hearing people in the areas where the exhibition would be hosted. Additionally, the Public Information Desk at the Ukraine branch distributed invitations to educators, the media, and State officials.

Attendees at the first event, at the Lviv City Deaf Club, were shown the various digital tools available to the deaf for Bible study, such as the JW Library Sign Language® app. Visitors also enjoyed a historical display showcasing the various formats used for Bibles over the centuries, from scrolls to modern-day books. A notable feature of the exhibit was an edition of the Bible from 1927.

We are happy that the RSL New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures is now available. We are confident that it will help those who use RSL to gain accurate knowledge of the Scriptures.—Matthew 5:3.