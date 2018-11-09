Jehovah’s Witnesses in Ukraine welcomed thousands of their brothers and sisters for the special convention held in Lviv, Ukraine, on July 6-8, 2018. Over 3,300 delegates from nine countries traveled to Ukraine, primarily to benefit from the spiritual program that featured the theme “Be Courageous”! They also enjoyed the warm hospitality extended by their Ukrainian hosts.

Preparations for the convention began in April 2017, and over the next 15 months many local Witnesses volunteered to assist in arranging for the convention activities and to care for the brothers during their visit. Delegates experienced some of the unique aspects of Ukrainian culture that included dance and musical performances, and a taste of traditional food. Guided tours were arranged to visit a local museum, ancient castles, and to see a part of the spectacular Carpathian mountain range. A special highlight was the opportunity to accompany local Ukrainian Witnesses in the field ministry.

The convention program originated from a large arena in Lviv, and the peak attendance was over 25,000. Key portions of the program were broadcast to 15 other stadiums and numerous Kingdom Halls throughout the country, with a total attendance of over 125,000 and 1,420 baptized.

Ivan Riher, a representative at the branch office in Ukraine, commented: “We greatly anticipated this special event and the chance to welcome our brothers and sisters from other countries. We enjoyed extending Ukrainian hospitality to our visitors and felt that the unity and courage among our global family of worshippers was strengthened.”—Psalm 133:1.