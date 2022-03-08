UPDATE | Brotherly Love Prevails Amid Ongoing Crisis in Ukraine

Our brothers and sisters in the cities of Mariupol, Kharkiv, Hostomel, and others are facing great difficulty as the bombing in Ukraine continues. Some have not been able to leave their basements or shelters for about a week. Food supplies are running short, and electricity outages along with the breakdown of Internet and cellular networks make it difficult to establish communication.

Sadly, Brother Dmytro Rozdorskyi, a 28-year-old elder in Myrnohrad, died from his injuries after he stepped on a mine. We pray for those who have lost loved ones and for our brothers and sisters in areas experiencing heavy bombing.—2 Thessalonians 3:1.

A Kingdom Hall in the town of Ovruch, Ukraine, was heavily damaged during bombing

As of March 7, 2022, the following totals have been reported from Ukraine: