UPDATE #8 | Brotherly Love Prevails Amid Ongoing Crisis in Ukraine

As difficult circumstances in Ukraine continue, the Ukraine branch has intensified shepherding efforts in the country. Responsible brothers throughout the country are working diligently to shepherd the thousands of displaced publishers. The visits are yielding spiritual benefits. After a Branch Committee member visited displaced brothers and sisters in western Ukraine, a sister who is temporarily sheltering with about 30 others in a Kingdom Hall in the city of Uzhgorod expressed: “I felt as if Jehovah was taking me into his arms and hugging me.”

The brothers are also working hard to shepherd the approximately 100 courageous members of the 27 Disaster Relief Committees (DRCs). Ihor, a member of a DRC, shares: “When I was assigned to serve on the DRC, my wife and I were already displaced and being accommodated in a house. When we were quite exhausted, a Branch Committee member, who is very busy himself, found time to visit and carefully listen to us. We felt his personal interest in our well-being.” Ihor continues: “When we are in a situation in which we are like infants, without any control of our circumstances, and when we do not see a way out and can only pray for Jehovah to direct matters, we often see his hand acting in our behalf.”

Regarding the status of Kingdom Halls in the war zone, 4 have been completely destroyed, 8 have sustained major damage, and 33 have sustained minor damage.

A Kingdom Hall outside of Kyiv in 2019 (left) and today (right)

As of May 17, 2022, the following totals have been reported from Ukraine. These statistics are based on confirmed reports from the local brothers. However, the actual numbers may be higher, since it is difficult to maintain communication with all regions of the country.