A pioneer school being held in a Kingdom Hall in Sambir (top) and another in a shelter in Zhytomyr (bottom)

FEBRUARY 1, 2023
UKRAINE

UPDATE #16 | Brotherly Love Prevails Amid Ongoing Crisis in Ukraine

Pioneer Service Schools Resume

Since December 26, 2022, regular and special pioneers in Ukraine have been able to attend the Pioneer Service School in areas where it is safe to do so. Depending on local circumstances, pioneers attend either in person or via Zoom. Despite challenges, such as air raids, blackouts, economic difficulties, and intermittent Internet service, our brothers and sisters have made it a priority to receive this special instruction. The resulting spiritual blessings have been many.

Sisters gather together to connect to pioneer school via Zoom during a mandated blackout. They are able to operate a small number of electronic devices using a battery pack

Natalia from Kryvyi Rih says: “The school was like a life buoy for me. It helped me not to drown in my worries and fears.” Similarly, Anastasia from Chernivtsi adds: “The school convinced me that Jehovah loves me dearly. This past year was filled with terrible events, but the school was just what I needed. I am inspired to continue fighting for Jehovah’s blessings.”

Svitlana, a pioneer from Kitsman, was initially anxious about attending the school after receiving her invitation. She explains: “I told Jehovah about my worries, including economic ones. I trusted in him and have not regretted it. I felt Jehovah’s love and care.” Inspired by Svitlana’s efforts, her husband, who is not one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, has begun joining her when she attends congregation meetings.

After losing her Internet connection, Victoria reconnects to the pioneer school from a nearby subway station

On two occasions, students in Zhytomyr had to relocate to an underground shelter because of air-raid warnings. Using a wood-burning stove to heat the room, they resumed class. Despite experiencing these challenges, Valentyna, who had recently relocated to Zhytomyr, says: “I will never forget this school. I felt like I was under Jehovah’s mighty wings.”

As in many countries, the pioneers in Ukraine were overjoyed when they learned about the reduced hour requirement. After hearing the announcement, Yulia said: “My heart is filled with love for Jehovah. This morning I prayed to Jehovah and begged him to allow me to stay in this service. I did not know how he would answer, but I knew that he would. After learning about the reduced hour requirement, I felt a renewed appreciation for how much Jehovah does for me. This latest news was an excellent dessert at the end of the school.”

As of January 24, 2023, the following totals have been reported from Ukraine. These statistics are based on confirmed reports from the local brothers. However, the actual numbers may be higher, since it is difficult to maintain communication with all regions of the country.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

  • 47 publishers have died

  • 97 publishers have been injured

  • 8,953 publishers are currently displaced

  • 590 homes were destroyed

  • 645 homes sustained major damage

  • 1,722 homes sustained minor damage

  • 8 Kingdom Halls were destroyed

  • 17 Kingdom Halls sustained major damage

  • 76 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage

Relief Efforts

  • 26 Disaster Relief Committees (DRCs) are operating in Ukraine

  • 46 homes were repaired

  • 5 Kingdom Halls were repaired

  • 54,445 individuals were assisted directly by the DRCs to find safer accommodations

  • 27,655 publishers have fled to other countries and are being assisted by fellow worshippers

 

NEWS RELEASES

