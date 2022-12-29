UPDATE #15 | Brotherly Love Prevails Amid Ongoing Crisis in Ukraine

Some 3,000 homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses have been either damaged or destroyed since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022. In August, under the oversight of the Disaster Relief Department (DRD) and the Local Design/Construction Department, brothers in Ukraine began repairing damaged homes where it is safe to do so. This work includes replacing damaged roofs and windows and other minor repairs. In some cases, when a house is destroyed, a garage or shed can be converted into a modest home. To date, 37 construction projects have been completed, and another 48 are in progress.

It is challenging to perform construction during such a tumultuous time. But the brothers have not held back from assisting in the relief efforts. Sister Svitlana, aged 70, from Velyka Dymerka, Kyiv Region, relates: “I did not have the funds to repair the roof and the facade of my house. Jehovah had a big surprise for me. My brothers came and completed the work within only three days.”

Sister Nadiia of Horenka, Kyiv Region, explains that the relief work has proven to be a boon to the ministry. She says: “The repair work has given a huge witness to everyone. Even people whom I do not know speak about the genuine love among Jehovah’s Witnesses. They cannot believe that my fellow believers came to help me.”

Even those who have lost their own homes are helping, as is the case with Yevhen and Tetiana. The couple’s home was destroyed when it was hit by a missile. Rather than focus on their loss, they are working diligently to help their fellow worshippers. “Our main motive has always been to assist others,” Yevhen says. “Serving others helps us to cope with our own problems.”

Before and after of a damaged home in Velyka Dymerka, Kyiv Region

Similarly, after the brothers repaired her home in Hostomel, Kyiv Region, a sister named Lidiia was moved to volunteer to assist the relief efforts. “For two weeks, up to 16 brothers and sisters worked to repair my home,” she said. “I felt as if I was already in the new world. Now I want to help others too.”

A member of the Ukraine Branch Committee recently visited the areas where the relief work is ongoing to encourage those who had lost their homes. He states: “The brothers in Ukraine have always excelled in showing love to one another. However, this war has brought us even closer together. It is heartwarming to see how the help given to our dear brothers makes them do even more in the ministry and ‘to be rich in many expressions of thanks to God,’ as stated in 2 Corinthians 9:12.”

As of December 20, 2022, the following totals have been reported from Ukraine. These statistics are based on confirmed reports from the local brothers. However, the actual numbers may be higher, since it is difficult to maintain communication with all regions of the country.