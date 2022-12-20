Skip to content

Frequent power failures (blackouts) have not prevented our brothers in Ukraine from attending meetings. Left: A circuit overseer delivers his talk to a small group of publishers in a brother’s home. Top right: The meeting continues at a Kingdom Hall despite having no electricity. Bottom right: A family attends a meeting via Zoom during a blackout

DECEMBER 20, 2022
UKRAINE

UPDATE #14 | Brotherly Love Prevails Amid Ongoing Crisis in Ukraine

Much of the infrastructure in parts of Ukraine has been destroyed or badly damaged by frequent shelling. Nevertheless, our brothers have not stopped attending congregation meetings and participating in other theocratic activities despite often having no electricity.

Attending a meeting on Zoom during a blackout

Anastasia and Debora, who serve as pioneers in Kyiv, report that they are without power for at least 12 hours a day. They charge their electronic devices when they can and use cellular data to attend meetings. The Internet connection is often lost when the meeting ends.

Another challenge presented by the power outages is the lack of heating. The brothers may use an outdoor generator to provide electricity and keep warm. Some move in with relatives if they have heat. Others simply endure the cold. Thankfully, many of the brothers have houses or apartments that are heated by gas, and those homes have heating despite the blackouts.

Iryna, a pioneer in Ivano-Frankivsk, chooses to keep a positive attitude. “I decided not to concentrate on what is beyond my control,” she said. “So, I live one hour at a time. I think of what I can do during a blackout and make sure to have downloaded the needed publications.”

Although facing many challenges, our brothers and sisters in Ukraine are busy in Jehovah’s service. We are confident that he will continue to bless their efforts in “doing what is fine.”—Galatians 6:9.

As of December 6, 2022, the following totals have been reported from Ukraine. These statistics are based on confirmed reports from the local brothers. However, the actual numbers may be higher, since it is difficult to maintain communication with all regions of the country.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

  • 47 publishers have died

  • 97 publishers have been injured

  • 11,537 publishers are currently displaced

  • 590 homes were destroyed

  • 645 homes sustained major damage

  • 1,722 homes sustained minor damage

  • 7 Kingdom Halls were destroyed

  • 19 Kingdom Halls sustained major damage

  • 68 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage

Relief Efforts

  • 27 Disaster Relief Committees (DRCs) are operating in Ukraine

  • 54,212 individuals were assisted directly by the DRCs to find safer accommodations

  • 26,811 publishers have fled to other countries and are being assisted by fellow worshippers

 

NEWS RELEASES

