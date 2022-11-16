UPDATE #13 | Brotherly Love Prevails Amid Ongoing Crisis in Ukraine

In August 2022, it was announced that the house-to-house ministry would resume in areas of Ukraine where it was safe to do so. Our brothers and sisters were eager to participate. They have found that many people are receptive to the Bible’s message. One person who accepted a Bible study expressed: “After seeing the horrors and suffering during the ongoing war, clearly only God can solve mankind’s problems.” The following are experiences from the ministry.

Ruslan from the Lanivtsi Congregation was a bit anxious to return to the house-to-house work. He and his wife prayed to Jehovah to give them courage and to direct them to people interested in a hope for a better future. The couple were amazed that within the first two hours of preaching, they spoke with eight people, all of whom agreed to a Bible study.

As Olia from the Kremenets Congregation participated in the ministry, a man ran up to her and her companion asking if they were talking to people about God’s Word. He then explained: “I smoke and have problems with alcohol. I understand that soon I will need to stand before God. At that time, I do not want to be who I am now.” Arrangements have been made for the brothers in the area to study the Bible with him.

While engaging in the ministry in a village with his service group, Vasyl from the Lviv-Riasne-Skhidnyi Congregation recognized the home of a woman he had spoken to years prior. He remembered that the woman had angrily refused to talk to Jehovah’s Witnesses. He chose to knock on the door and offer a Bible study. To his surprise, the same woman came to the door and said that she wanted to understand the Holy Scriptures. She accepted the Bible study, and arrangements were made to follow up on the interest.

Serhii, who is part of the Illintsi Congregation, was baptized in 2021 and had never participated in the house-to-house preaching work. He felt nervous, so he spent time preparing. Serhii explained: “I watched the sample presentation videos many times. Afterward, all I needed was courage.” Happily, he reports that his anxiety was replaced with great joy as he had the opportunity to share the good news with others.

Similarly, Nikol from the Rozdil Congregation became an unbaptized publisher in August 2022. She related: “I was very anxious and even afraid of in-person preaching. But after doing it, I experienced just how pleasant it is to have a conversation about Jehovah in person!”

Two sisters participate in the house-to-house ministry

As of November 11, 2022, the following totals have been reported from Ukraine. These statistics are based on confirmed reports from the local brothers. However, the actual numbers may be higher, since it is difficult to maintain communication with all regions of the country.