MARCH 8, 2022
UKRAINE
UPDATE #1 | Brotherly Love Prevails Amid Ongoing Crisis in Ukraine
Our brothers and sisters in the cities of Mariupol, Kharkiv, Hostomel, and others are facing great difficulty as the bombing in Ukraine continues. Some have not been able to leave their basements or shelters for about a week. Food supplies are running short, and electricity outages along with the breakdown of Internet and cellular networks make it difficult to establish communication.
Sadly, Brother Dmytro Rozdorskyi, a 28-year-old elder in Myrnohrad, died from his injuries after he stepped on a mine. We pray for those who have lost loved ones and for our brothers and sisters in areas experiencing heavy bombing.—2 Thessalonians 3:1.
As of March 7, 2022, the following totals have been reported from Ukraine:
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
2 publishers have died
8 publishers have been injured
20,617 publishers have fled their homes to safer areas within the country
25 homes were destroyed
29 homes sustained major damage
173 homes sustained light damage
5 Kingdom Halls were damaged
Relief Efforts
27 Disaster Relief Committees (DRCs) are in operation in Ukraine
6,548 publishers were assisted directly by the DRCs to find safer accommodations
7,008 publishers have fled to other countries and are being assisted by fellow worshippers
1 Assembly Hall and about 30 Kingdom Halls in western Ukraine, such as in the Chernevtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, and Transcarpathian regions, have been equipped to receive refugees