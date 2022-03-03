Brotherly Love Prevails Amid Ongoing Crisis in Ukraine

On February 24, 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine. There are more than 129,000 of Jehovah’s Witnesses along with their children living in Ukraine. The branch office has organized 27 Disaster Relief Committees (DRCs) to provide humanitarian aid to our fellow believers. Additionally, in a display of Christian love, the brothers and sisters are making every effort to provide practical and emotional support to each other and their neighbors during this time of crisis.

While most of the brothers and sisters have remained in the country, some have made the personal decision to flee. Those fleeing were caught in long lines, some as great as 30 kilometers (18 mi) long, and waited up to three or four days to get through customs. Local publishers searched for their fellow believers waiting in line and provided refreshments and practical assistance. When the brothers and sisters finally crossed the borders into neighboring countries, they were greeted by other Witnesses carrying jw.org signs, ready to provide comfort and practical support.