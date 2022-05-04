An Act Motivated by Love

As the fighting in the Donetsk Region of Ukraine intensified, Brother Mykola Bozhedomov made several trips back to Kramatorsk to help as many as possible to escape the war zone.

Mykola and Nina Bozhedomov

However, on April 8, 2022, Mykola was killed when the train station in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Region, was bombed.

In addition to 58-year-old Mykola, one sister was among the more than 50 killed. Also, a brother was among the more than 100 people injured. Fellow Witnesses who survived the attack reported two deafening explosions followed by shrapnel flying through the air.

Nina, Mykola’s wife of 22 years, says: “My husband always put the interest of others first. He had an especially strong desire to help the elderly and infirm publishers. But each time he traveled back to Kramatorsk, it became more dangerous. It was supposed to be his last trip.”

The two were baptized together in 1997. Mykola served as a faithful elder for many years. The brotherhood is rallying to Nina’s side in a show of love and support. She says, “Their words of comfort are helping me through this hard time.”

Nina also explains that she is comforted by the Scriptures, particularly Isaiah 40:28-31. “Jehovah is helping me to regain my power,” Nina relates. “I am experiencing Jehovah’s love in a superlative way. Before, I only read about such love in our publications, but now I feel it myself.”

Our prayers are with Nina and all those who have lost loved ones in the war. We know that Jehovah will continue to sustain them.—Psalm 20:2.