Twenty-Year-Old Brother Azamatjan Narkuliyev Returns to Prison One Year After Release

Azamatjan, age 20, finished his first prison term of one year for conscientious objection on January 7, 2020. Because conscientious objectors in Turkmenistan can be prosecuted twice, only five months later, he was summoned again by military officials. His written refusal to serve either in the armed forces or with troops that do not carry weapons was rejected this time as well.

On December 20, 2020, the local prosecutor opened a criminal case against him. The authorities also seized his passport.

We pray for Azamatjan and his family, knowing that their determination to remain loyal will be richly rewarded. The Bible assures us that “with someone loyal [Jehovah will] act in loyalty.”—Psalm 18:25.