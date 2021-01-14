“I Went Through This Trial With Jehovah’s Help”

Brother Eziz Atabayev has faithfully endured a two-year prison sentence in Turkmenistan for conscientious objection to military service. He was released on December 19, 2020. Over the past ten years, 46 brothers have been imprisoned for conscientious objection in the country.

Brother Atabayev’s story began in 2016 when he was drafted into military service. He refused to join the military based on conscientious objection. His case was forwarded to the city prosecutor’s office. After nearly two years, Eziz was summoned to a court hearing. On December 19, 2018, the court sentenced him to two years of imprisonment.

Eziz says: “Before my imprisonment, I talked a lot with brothers who had dealt with the same situation or who had already served prison sentences about what to expect. I read different life stories from our publications. I also read encouraging thoughts from the Bible.

“On the morning of my trial, a brother showed me Isaiah 30:15, where it says: ‘Your strength will be in keeping calm and showing trust.’ This verse always helped me to stay calm and rely on Jehovah for everything. Meditating on this verse helped me over the entire course of my imprisonment.”

Although prison conditions were difficult, Eziz’s biggest challenge was being separated from his family. “In prison, I became closer to my spiritual brothers imprisoned with me. They became real friends and helped me to cope with missing my family and friends.”

Eziz also took advantage of opportunities to give a witness. He relates: “At first, some prisoners objected when I began to tell others about my beliefs. However, over time, those who initially objected agreed to listen. When new prisoners who didn’t know me would arrive, they would also object when I would give a witness. But the senior ones, who I had already preached to, began to take my side and share what they had learned with the new prisoners.”

To prepare for future trials, Eziz states: “I would recommend deep personal study and open communication with Jehovah in prayer. You have to tell him about everything that is concerning you, your fears, and your feelings—tell Jehovah everything.

“I went through this trial with Jehovah’s help. I have no doubt that Jehovah will support me again. I’m not afraid of future trials.”—Psalm 118:6.