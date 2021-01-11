Brother Ruslan Artykmyradov Faces Second Prison Term for Conscientious Objection

On August 13, 2018, Brother Ruslan Artykmyradov, then aged 18, was sentenced to one year in prison for refusing to perform military service. He was released on August 12, 2019, after serving the entire sentence.

According to Turkmen law, young men can be prosecuted twice for conscientious objection. Therefore, in November 2020, Ruslan was summoned to report for military service.

Once again, Ruslan refused military service, fully aware that he may be sentenced to a second prison term. He was arrested on December 15, 2020, and placed in a pretrial detention facility pending a court hearing.

Ruslan is resolved to remain loyal to Jehovah. Recalling his first experience with the courts, he relates: “I wasn’t afraid, even though I knew that I would experience a serious trial and that I would deal with injustice. I wouldn’t trade my joy and spiritual things for anything.”

Ruslan’s prison experience was not easy. Conditions were miserable, and he was often mistreated. Yet, he always recognized Jehovah’s help. Ruslan recalls: “While I was in prison, I constantly saw Jehovah’s hand. For example, I saw Jehovah’s support when I didn’t experience pain during each subsequent blow.” Additionally, the loving support of the local brothers and sisters not only strengthened him but also provided a powerful witness to those around him.

Although facing the prospect of another prison term, Ruslan remains confident and explains: “I have strong faith that Jehovah will reward me. . . . Where there is a strong hope, there is endless joy; where there is joy, there is strength and endurance. And a strong person can never be broken.”

We are grateful for the examples of Ruslan and other courageous young ones who give further proof that Jehovah will enable us to face any trial with courage and joy. And we know that their unshakable loyalty to God’s Kingdom will be rewarded.—Hebrews 11:6.