JANUARY 22, 2021
TURKMENISTAN
Brother Ihlosbek Rozmetov Sentenced to Second Prison Term as Conscientious Objector
Verdict
A Turkmen civil court convicted Brother Ihlosbek Rozmetov on January 19, 2021. He was sentenced to two years in a high-security prison for conscientious objection. This is the second time he has been imprisoned for his neutral stand.
Profile
Ihlosbek Rozmetov
Born: 1997 (Andalib)
Biography: He has two siblings and started working after school to help support his family when he was just ten years old. He enjoys playing sports, reading books, and listening to music. His mother started studying the Bible in 2010, and he began to study one year later
Case History
On July 11, 2018, Ihlosbek Rozmetov, then aged 20, was sentenced to one year in the Seydi labor camp for conscientious objection to military service. He was released after serving his entire sentence. According to Turkmen law, he can be prosecuted twice for conscientious objection.
On November 25, 2020, Ihlosbek was again called up for military service. He respectfully explained his Christian beliefs. However, the authorities opened a criminal case against him, and he received a longer prison sentence because of this being his second conviction as a conscientious objector.
Ihlosbek describes his first experience in prison as “very difficult.” What helped him to cope were the Bible verses he had read and memorized before going to prison. Ihlosbek especially benefited from meditating on Philippians 4:6, 7. Those verses reminded him to “not be anxious over anything,” to pray for the “peace of God,” and to remain calm during anxious moments. “I prayed to Jehovah constantly during those trials and felt that he was near to me,” Ihlosbek says.
We are confident that Jehovah will continue to strengthen Ihlosbek and all those who hope in Him.—Isaiah 40:29-31.