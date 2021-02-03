Brother Gendjiyev Receives Two-Year Prison Sentence for Neutral Stand

In July 2018, Veniamin received a one-year prison sentence for conscientious objection. He was released from prison on June 25, 2019.

On December 25, 2020, he was summoned to the prosecutor’s office of the Dyanev District. The authorities asked him to explain in writing his conscientious objection to military service. On December 30, 2020, the prosecutor’s office informed him that a second criminal case had been initiated against him. His passport was seized.

Reflecting on his first prison sentence, Veniamin says: “I could feel Jehovah’s support. It gave me power, and my faith was strengthened. I prayed to Jehovah and talked about the good news with my fellow inmates, which helped me to fight despair.

“While I was in prison, my parents passed along greetings from those who couldn’t visit me. This support helped me to endure to the end of my imprisonment.”

One verse in particular that gave Veniamin strength was Isaiah 54:17. It says in part, “No weapon formed against you will have any success.” Scriptures like this one, along with our prayers, will help him endure this test of his faith.