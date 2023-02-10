Skip to content

A collapsed building in the city of Antakya, Turkey

FEBRUARY 10, 2023
TURKEY

Tens of Thousands Affected by Devastating Earthquake in Turkey

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck southeastern Turkey early Monday, February 6, 2023. Later, a magnitude 7.5 tremor hit the same region. A number of significant aftershocks have been felt in the region. Over 21,000 people have died, and more than 74,000 people have been injured.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters in Turkey

  • Sadly, 1 elderly sister in the city of Adana was killed

  • A brother, his wife, their child, and a relative remain trapped under rubble in the city of Adiyaman

  • 3 homes were destroyed

  • 17 homes sustained major damage

  • 17 homes sustained minor damage

  • 1 Kingdom Hall sustained major damage

  • 1 Kingdom Hall sustained minor damage

Relief Efforts

  • Responsible brothers are providing much-needed spiritual assistance to those affected by the disaster

  • 2 Disaster Relief Committees have been appointed to oversee relief efforts

The figures above represent latest reports.

A Branch Committee member shares encouraging Scriptural thoughts with some of our brothers and sisters, including those whose homes were either damaged or destroyed

Despite the terrifying earthquake and powerful aftershocks, our brothers find comfort in knowing that Jehovah is a “refuge and strength, a help that is readily found in times of distress.”—Psalm 46:1.

 

