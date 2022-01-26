JANUARY 26, 2022
TONGA
Volcanic Eruption and Tsunami Devastate Tonga
On January 15, 2022, a devastating tsunami hit the island of Tonga following the eruption of an underwater volcano in the Pacific Ocean. The effects were felt as far as South America and Japan. Fallen ash and floodwaters have caused widespread damage in Tonga, and communication has been severely disrupted.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
None of our brothers and sisters were injured
Relief Efforts
A Disaster Relief Committee was appointed
Brothers are helping those affected to clean ash from their roof coverings, which connect to cisterns that provide drinking water
All relief efforts are in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines
The brothers have quickly resumed their spiritual routine and are regularly conducting meetings. We know that Jehovah will prove to be a “helper and comforter” to our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster.—Psalm 86:17.