The New World Translation Released in Kabiye

On March 12, 2023, Brother Wilfrid Sohinto, a member of the Benin Branch Committee, announced the release of the New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in the Kabiye language. The announcement was made during a live program held in Kara, Togo, attended by over 2,959 people. Immediately following the release, printed copies of the Bible were distributed and the digital format was made available for download.

Kabiye is primarily spoken in northern Togo. It is also spoken in the neighboring countries of Benin and Ghana. It is the native language of some one million people.

The Kabiye remote translation office located in Kara, Togo

Other Bibles in the Kabiye language exist, but the New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures is the first to consistently use the divine name throughout the text. One other Bible in the language contains the divine name, but it only appears at Exodus 3:15.

Commenting on the release of the New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures, one translator said: “It is obvious that Jehovah was backing the project to provide us with this Bible. It will benefit us in the ministry, and how enjoyable it will be to use at congregation meetings.”

We rejoice together with our Kabiye-speaking brothers over this precious gift that will help them to “praise the name of Jehovah.”—Psalm 135:1.