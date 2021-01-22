JW News Articles Strengthen Youths in Timor-Leste to Endure Opposition

Many are being encouraged by reading JW News articles about our brothers in Russia thriving despite persecution. For publishers in Timor-Leste, there are only three such articles translated thus far into their local language, Tetun Dili. One of those articles is the experience of Brother Andrey Suvorkov. Just a few days after it was available in Tetun Dili, five baptized teenagers faced a difficult test. They recall how their faith was strengthened by meditating on his example.

During a school ceremony, the youths were told to salute the flag. When they refused, they were taken to the school’s director. He questioned them in front of other teachers. The youths boldly yet respectfully gave Scriptural reasons for their decision and refused to compromise.

The teachers then called the police, who took the Witness youths to a police station without informing their parents. The police called the local military base, requesting that a soldier come to talk to the Witness youths. The police officers and the soldier then tried to intimidate the youths by putting them in a jail cell for about half an hour. One officer even placed a handgun on the table in front of them and interrogated them for over two hours. Finally, the young Witnesses were allowed to go home.

Sister Ruth Ximenes (right) with her mother, Anita (left)

When the youths’ parents found out what happened, they spoke to the teachers and the police. The opposition continued, so they also registered complaints with local government officials. Eventually, the youths were forced to attend different schools.

Each of these young Witnesses were grateful to have Brother Andrey Suvorkov’s experience fresh in mind as they faced opposition from their peers, teachers, and the authorities.

Noviana Jose do Carmo recalls: “We were ostracized by our teachers and expelled from school. But Brother Suvorkov’s experience motivated me to maintain a positive attitude.” Noviana’s older sister, Cejiana, likewise relates: “Brother Suvorkov’s experience helped me to remain calm in the face of trials.” Ruth Ximenes says that his experience helped her “not to give up.”

Sister Ananda Maria Delavega (right) with her mother, Juliana (left)

Ananda Maria Delavega explains that “Brother Andrey Suvorkov’s example of trusting in Jehovah moved me to rely on Him in prayer,” especially when experiencing opposition.

Roni da Cruz relates: “Knowing that Jehovah supports the worldwide brotherhood gave me confidence that Jehovah was with me and there was no reason to be afraid.”

The parents of these faithful young ones also expressed appreciation for the experiences on JW News.

Sister Anita Ximenes, Ruth’s mother, is a single parent with two other daughters. Anita was understandably anxious and afraid when she overheard neighbors saying: “Let’s beat up the traitors!” However, Anita says: “Knowing that our brothers and sisters in Russia stand in front of court officials with a positive attitude really gives me courage. I have been able to use their experiences to teach my girls. We see Jehovah as a Father who is always with us.”

From left to right: Roni da Cruz, Cejiana Jose do Carmo, Noviana Jose do Carmo, Ananda Maria Delavega, and Ruth Ximenes at the 2019 convention, a few weeks after being taken to the police station for not saluting the flag in school

Like our young fellow worshippers and their parents in Timor-Leste, we are strengthened by meditating on the courageous examples of our brothers and sisters who “are coming off completely victorious” in the face of persecution.—Romans 8:37.