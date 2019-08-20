Jehovah’s Witnesses released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in the Laotian language at a regional convention held in Nong Khai, Thailand, on August 16, 2019. Brother Plakorn Pestanyee, a member of the Thailand Branch Committee, released the Bible on the first day of the convention.

The three-person translation team worked for one and a half years on the project. As one of the translators explains: “The result is a translation that expresses the message of the Bible in the common vernacular of Laotian speakers, and yet accurately conveys the meaning of the original language, so that students of the Bible can understand ‘the deep things of God.’”—Job 11:7.

The translation features useful study tools, such as an index that assists readers to easily locate specific verses and a glossary that explains the meaning of Bible expressions. Another translator who assisted with the project states: “When we use this translation in our teaching, Bible students will understand important points much more easily than before, and it will reach their heart, helping them to cultivate love for Jehovah as a person.”

We are confident the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures will help the Laotian-speaking brothers and sisters continue to be “fully competent, completely equipped for every good work.”—2 Timothy 3:16, 17.