UN Human Rights Committee Requests Special Measures for Brother Shamil Khakimov

On March 19, 2021, the UN Human Rights Committee (CCPR) requested that Tajikistan take immediate measures to protect the health of 70-year-old Brother Shamil Khakimov. Our ailing brother has been imprisoned since February 2019 for peacefully practicing his faith. The CCPR has requested that Tajikistan authorities transfer Brother Khakimov to a specialized medical institution and that he be released to an alternative to imprisonment while his case is pending before the CCPR.