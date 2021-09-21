SEPTEMBER 22, 2021
TAJIKISTAN
Brother Rustamjon Norov Released From Prison in Tajikistan
On September 21, 2021, Brother Rustamjon Norov was released from a correctional facility in the town of Yavan, Tajikistan. He had been in custody since October 2020 for conscientious objection to military service. He had been sentenced to three and a half years of imprisonment but was released early because of a recent amnesty law that took effect earlier in the month.