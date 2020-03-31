Brother Jovidon Bobojonov Facing Prison for Conscientious Objection in Tajikistan

On Wednesday, April 1, 2020, a Tajik military court in the capital city of Dushanbe is scheduled to announce its verdict in the trial concerning Brother Jovidon Bobojonov for his conscientious objection to military service. For over five months, Brother Bobojonov has been awaiting his verdict in pretrial detention under harsh conditions.

On October 4, 2019, military officers in the city of Khujand abducted 19-year-old Brother Bobojonov from his home and took him to an enlistment office, where he was placed into custody. Two days later, he was forcibly taken by train to a military training center in the Lenin District. He was subsequently transferred to military unit No. 45075 where officers tried to pressure him to wear a military uniform and take the military oath of allegiance. On January 28, 2020, a criminal case was initiated against him.

Jovidon’s parents, who are also Jehovah’s Witnesses, have filed complaints with numerous Tajikistan officials, including the Presidential Administration and the Ombudsman Office. The Tajik authorities claim that since a law on alternative service has not been adopted, Brother Bobojonov’s actions constitute a crime and therefore his abduction was lawful.

We know that Jehovah will reward Brother Bobojonov’s courageous stand by giving him and his family strength and peace.—Psalm 29:11.