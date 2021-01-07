A Tajik Military Court Sentences Brother Rustamjon Norov to Three and a Half Years in Prison

On January 7, 2021, a Tajik military court sentenced Brother Rustamjon Norov to three and a half years in prison for conscientious objection to military service.

Just before the verdict, Rustamjon was given the opportunity to speak to the court. He courageously quoted several verses from the Bible to explain his reason for refusing military service. He also expressed what has helped him to remain steadfast.

He quoted Philippians 4:13: “For all things I have the strength through the one who gives me power.” Additionally, he said: “Over this entire period, I sensed that my God, Jehovah, was there with me and gave me the strength not to give up or become discouraged, to be happy and joyful, and to continue smiling. I am truly grateful to him for this, and I am proud that I serve him as one of his Witnesses.”