On July 5, 2019, the revised edition of the New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Chinese was released at a regional convention in Taoyuan City, Taiwan. Brother Kenneth Cook, a member of the Governing Body, delivered the release talk at the National Taiwan Sport University Stadium. A total of 12,610 people, including viewers tied in at four other conventions, attended this momentous occasion.

The Chinese New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures was first published in 1995 in two editions, one using the traditional script common in Hong Kong and Taiwan, the other using simplified script common in China, Malaysia, and Singapore. The complete New World Translation in Chinese was released in 2001, again in two editions, one in traditional and the other in simplified. A third edition, containing simplified Chinese characters along with Pinyin, text rendered in the Roman alphabet, was published in 2004.

The revised New World Translation was also released in three editions. Traditional and simplified Chinese are available both in printed and digital format, while the edition including Pinyin is available on Watchtower ONLINE LIBRARY™.

Chinese Mandarin is the largest primary language in the world, with over 1.1 billion native speakers. In addition to those who speak Mandarin, Chinese characters are read by millions who speak other dialects. Our brothers and sisters working in this vast field can now use the revised New World Translation to help more people come to know Jehovah and gain accurate knowledge of his Word.—1 Timothy 2:4.