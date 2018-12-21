Thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses from seven countries joined their brothers and sisters in Sri Lanka for a special convention, the first ever in Sri Lanka. The “Be Courageous”! Special Convention was held in the capital city, Colombo, from July 6 to 8, 2018, at the Sugathadasa National Sports Complex. The peak attendance was 14,121. Highlights included discourses presented by a member of the Governing Body, a record number baptized at one time, and outstanding hospitality shown by the local brothers and sisters to some 3,500 delegates.

Preparations began in September 2017 when congregations in Sri Lanka were informed that a special convention would be held the following year. In addition to all the arrangements that were needed to host the event, the stadium was in need of significant repair and cleaning. This effort included painting, removing garbage, fixing broken chairs, and repairing holes in the road. Three weeks before the convention began, hundreds of Witnesses arrived to assist in the effort. One security officer remarked that it would have taken the maintenance staff up to four years to accomplish what the brothers were able to do in such a short time.

The spiritual program was complemented by a variety of tours and activities highlighting the Sri Lankan culture. An evening performance of traditional dancing and singing was a memorable aspect of the program, which also included a group of young Witnesses singing Kingdom songs.

Ashley Ferdinands, a representative at the branch office in Sri Lanka, said: “This special convention was a true gift to the brothers and sisters in our country and it was a privilege to host so many delegates. We are very appreciative for the help of the many volunteers who made this convention a success. Of course, we give all praise to our heavenly Father who is the source of all good gifts and presents.”—James 1:17.