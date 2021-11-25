NOVEMBER 25, 2021
SRI LANKA
Ongoing Heavy Rains Take a Toll on Sri Lanka
Throughout November 2021, sustained rainfall accompanied by strong winds has been causing damaging floods and landslides in Sri Lanka.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
None of our brothers have been injured or killed
57 families have been displaced
15 homes sustained minor damage
4 homes have been heavily damaged
Relief Efforts
The Disaster Relief Committee organized local congregations so that 52 of the displaced families were helped to clean and return to their homes
Local congregations arranged temporary accommodations for the remaining 5 displaced families
The circuit overseers and local elders continue to shepherd all the affected publishers
All relief efforts are conducted in harmony with COVID-19 safety guidelines
We know that Jehovah will continue to ‘comfort and soothe’ our brothers and sisters during these calamitous last days.—Psalm 94:19.