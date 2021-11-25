Ongoing Heavy Rains Take a Toll on Sri Lanka

The Disaster Relief Committee organized local congregations so that 52 of the displaced families were helped to clean and return to their homes

Local congregations arranged temporary accommodations for the remaining 5 displaced families

The circuit overseers and local elders continue to shepherd all the affected publishers

All relief efforts are conducted in harmony with COVID-19 safety guidelines

We know that Jehovah will continue to ‘comfort and soothe’ our brothers and sisters during these calamitous last days.—Psalm 94:19.