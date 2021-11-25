Skip to content

NOVEMBER 25, 2021
SRI LANKA

Ongoing Heavy Rains Take a Toll on Sri Lanka

Throughout November 2021, sustained rainfall accompanied by strong winds has been causing damaging floods and landslides in Sri Lanka.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

  • None of our brothers have been injured or killed

  • 57 families have been displaced

  • 15 homes sustained minor damage

  • 4 homes have been heavily damaged

Relief Efforts

  • The Disaster Relief Committee organized local congregations so that 52 of the displaced families were helped to clean and return to their homes

  • Local congregations arranged temporary accommodations for the remaining 5 displaced families

  • The circuit overseers and local elders continue to shepherd all the affected publishers

  • All relief efforts are conducted in harmony with COVID-19 safety guidelines

We know that Jehovah will continue to ‘comfort and soothe’ our brothers and sisters during these calamitous last days.—Psalm 94:19.

