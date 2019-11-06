Severe Flooding Causes Devastation in Eastern Spain

Several rounds of heavy rain caused widespread destruction in eastern Spain during the months of September and October 2019. The most serious of these occurred on October 23 in the province of Tarragona when the Francolí River turned into a raging flood. Sadly, five people lost their lives in this flood. Among these were two of our brothers who were crossing a bridge on the way home from a congregation meeting when their car was suddenly swept away.

The elders are comforting the local congregation as they mourn this tragedy. A member of the Spain Branch Committee has visited the congregation to provide additional shepherding.

We pray that Jehovah continues to comfort our brothers and sisters during this trial.—2 Corinthians 1:3, 4.