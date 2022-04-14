New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures Released in Catalan

On April 2, 2022, Brother Alberto Rovira, a member of the Spain Branch Committee, released the New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Catalan in digital format. Catalan-speaking Witnesses in Andorra and several regions of Spain, including the Balearic Islands, Catalonia, and Valencia, viewed the special virtual program with more than 3,000 JW Stream connections. Printed copies of the new Bible will be made available to the congregations in the coming months.

Translators have been producing versions of the Bible in the Catalan language since as far back as the 13th century. One exceptional version of the Bible in Catalan is called the Rhymed Bible, published between 1282 and 1325. It contains paraphrases of 18 Bible books in rhyme, which serves as a memory aid.

Brothers and sisters watch the release program on JW Stream in their local Kingdom Hall

Many available Catalan-language Bible translations use archaic language that is difficult for readers to understand. Other versions omit Jehovah’s name or contain inaccuracies.

As Brother Rovira explained during the program: “We can be convinced that this Bible accurately conveys God’s thoughts in our mother tongue.”

We are happy that Catalan-speaking people will benefit fully from the power of God’s Word.—Hebrews 4:12.