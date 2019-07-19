Madrid, Spain—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention

Local Experience: César López, the resident director of one of the hotels that delegates stayed in, stated: “We have lived through an extraordinary experience. One of the things our staff could not stop talking about was the type of delegates who attended this event—their smiles, their good behavior and their friendliness. I think your message [“Love Never Fails”] is one that these delegates had already learned before coming here. It was transmitted by everyone who stayed in our hotel. We would love to have your delegates here again.”