JULY 26, 2019
SPAIN
Madrid, Spain—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention
Dates: July 19-21, 2019
Location: Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain
Program Languages: English, Spanish, Spanish Sign Language
Peak Attendance: 52,516
Total Number Baptized: 434
Number of International Delegates: 6,300
Invited Branches: Albania, Argentina, Bulgaria, Canada, Central America, Dominican Republic, Ghana, Hungary, Korea, the Netherlands, Peru, Slovenia, Taiwan, Turkey, United States
Local Experience: César López, the resident director of one of the hotels that delegates stayed in, stated: “We have lived through an extraordinary experience. One of the things our staff could not stop talking about was the type of delegates who attended this event—their smiles, their good behavior and their friendliness. I think your message [“Love Never Fails”] is one that these delegates had already learned before coming here. It was transmitted by everyone who stayed in our hotel. We would love to have your delegates here again.”
Local brothers and sisters enthusiastically greet delegates arriving at the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport
A local sister and a delegate preach in Madrid using the convention invitations
Delegates stream into the convention venue for the morning session
International delegates smile and wave at the conclusion of the program on Friday
Two young Witnesses at one of the tied-in venues hold up their devices showing an electronic copy of the revised New World Translation in Spanish. The Bible was simultaneously released on Friday in Madrid and 11 other venues throughout Spain
One of the 434 new brothers and sisters smiles after his baptism
Visiting special full-time servants wave to the audience from the field of the venue on the final day of the convention
Brothers and sisters joyfully applaud during the convention
Brother Gerrit Lösch, a member of the Governing Body, shakes hands with one of the special full-time servants after the conclusion of the convention
Sisters in colorful dresses perform a traditional Spanish dance at the evening gathering