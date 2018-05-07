During the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, which were held from February 9-25, 2018, and March 9-18, 2018, brothers and sisters in Korea engaged in a special campaign to offer the many international visitors Bible-based publications free of charge.

Over 7,100 brothers and sisters from throughout the country participated in the campaign. Many of them came from the cities of Busan, Gwangju, Incheon, Seoul, and Suwon; some even came from as far away as Jeju Island, a popular tourist destination located over 300 miles south of Pyeongchang.

Our brothers set up 152 public witnessing carts in 48 locations, including the Gangneung Olympic Park and the Pyeongchang Olympic Plaza. They were also permitted to display some of their publications at the entrance to one of the Olympic Village religious centers.

Two carts near the north gate of Gangneung Olympic Park.

Additionally, authorities granted our brothers permission to place carts in the Gangneung Station Square, the final stop of the recently completed high-speed KTX Gyeonggang Line, which transports passengers from Incheon and Seoul to Pyeongchang. On the opening day of the Olympic Games, over 28,000 people traveled through Gangneung Station.

In order to accommodate the estimated 80,000 foreign visitors, our brothers offered books, brochures, magazines, and tracts in as many as 20 languages including Chinese, English, Kazakh, Korean, and Russian. Additionally, brothers and sisters fluent in Korean Sign Language used carts featuring sign-language videos to welcome the many deaf persons who came to the Paralympics. Over 71,200 pieces of literature were distributed, including more than 22,000 Memorial invitations.

Worldwide, Jehovah’s Witnesses use over 300,000 carts to display their literature in over 35 countries. In this way, they are able to preach to people wherever they may be found and fully accomplish their ministry.—2 Timothy 4:5.