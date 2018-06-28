On June 28, 2018, for the first time in South Korea’s history, the Constitutional Court declared a section of Korea’s Military Service Act (MSA) unconstitutional, as it does not provide alternative service for conscientious objectors. The landmark ruling is the key to reversing a 65-year-old policy of imprisoning conscientious objectors under the MSA.

Since 1953, over 19,300 of our brothers have been sentenced to a combined total of more than 36,700 years in prison. The Constitutional Court’s decision now opens the door for the Supreme Court of Korea to apply this ruling to specific cases involving conscientious objectors. In addition, Korean lawmakers are now obligated to institute alternative service for conscientious objectors by December 31, 2019.

We all rejoice with our brothers in Korea that the foundation has been laid to end decades of injustice.—Proverbs 15:30.