SEPTEMBER 18, 2019
SOUTH KOREA

Christian Neutrality in South Korea​—History of Faith and Courage

Christian Neutrality in South Korea​—History of Faith and Courage

Since 1953, young Korean brothers have been imprisoned for refusing military service. Altogether, more than 19,000 brothers who refused to compromise their faith have spent a total of 36,000 years in prison. However, on February 28, 2019, the last of our imprisoned brothers was released. But how did such a historical occasion come to be? Let’s take a look at the record of strong faith and unwavering courage among the Korean brothers.

 

