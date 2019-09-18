SEPTEMBER 18, 2019
SOUTH KOREA
Christian Neutrality in South Korea—History of Faith and Courage
Since 1953, young Korean brothers have been imprisoned for refusing military service. Altogether, more than 19,000 brothers who refused to compromise their faith have spent a total of 36,000 years in prison. However, on February 28, 2019, the last of our imprisoned brothers was released. But how did such a historical occasion come to be? Let’s take a look at the record of strong faith and unwavering courage among the Korean brothers.