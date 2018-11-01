The Korea branch reports that on November 30, 2018, 57 brothers were freed from prison and reunited with their families. The worldwide brotherhood rejoices with this highly-anticipated development and praises Jehovah for granting his favor and blessing.—Numbers 6:24-26.

We pray for the seven brothers remaining in prison, who are expected to be released after they have served 6 months of their 18-month sentences.

Recently released brothers reunite with their parents (left, right). A brother is interviewed by the media outside of the prison (center).

 