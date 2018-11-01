NOVEMBER 30, 2018
SOUTH KOREA
Korean Brothers Released From Prison
Korean Brothers Released From Prison
The Korea branch reports that on November 30, 2018, 57 brothers were freed from prison and reunited with their families. The worldwide brotherhood rejoices with this highly-anticipated development and praises Jehovah for granting his favor and blessing.—Numbers 6:24-26.
We pray for the seven brothers remaining in prison, who are expected to be released after they have served 6 months of their 18-month sentences.