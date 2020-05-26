Venues in South Korea Praise Jehovah’s Witnesses’ Decision to Plan Virtual Events

Officials in charge of convention venues in South Korea have praised our organization for hosting our 2020 convention program online instead of in large stadiums. The officials commended us for acting in the interests of public health while maintaining our regularly scheduled program of spiritual education. All deposits for the use of convention locations have been returned.

One facility official in Seoul stated: “As expected, Jehovah’s Witnesses have made a wise decision. We really love the Witnesses. As a member of this community, I wonder if there is any other religion that contributes this much to the community.” He explained: “Jehovah’s Witnesses put the interests of others first. We are sorry that they will not have their event in our facility this year. We do hope to continue our good relationship for future events.”

In Suwon, a facility official commented: “I have always been grateful to Jehovah’s Witnesses, who for the past 35 years have shown respect for this facility, using it as if it were their own. But I am now even more grateful because they took the initiative to follow through on the decisions made by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19. I am impressed by how considerate they are. I look forward to seeing Jehovah’s Witnesses again next year.”

An official from an airport near a convention venue stated: “In 2018 and 2019, we saw how orderly [Jehovah’s Witnesses] are and how quickly they respond to our requests. The decision to cancel the event this year seems to be a decision that was made out of concern for others, and I am really touched by it.” He added: “We feel that if all people were like the Witnesses, how great that would be.”

Jehovah’s people are grateful that we are taught how to show neighborly love and that this love is evident during these difficult times.—Matthew 22:39.