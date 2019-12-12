Untold Story of Korean Witnesses Showcased at National Museum

A little-known episode in the history of Jehovah’s Witnesses is being commemorated in the National Memorial Museum of Forced Mobilization under Japanese Occupation, located in Korea’s second largest city, Busan. This special public exhibit entitled “Changing History, Unchanging Conscience” began on November 12, 2019, and will conclude on December 13, 2019. It chronicles the neutral stand taken by Witnesses over 80 years ago in Korea during Japanese colonial rule and the repressive actions that followed.

The same exhibition was first hosted in September 2019 at the Seodaemun Prison History Hall in Seoul. It attracted a total of 51,175 visitors, including 5,700 brothers and sisters who were delegates at the Seoul international convention.

The Deungdaesa Incident took place when Jehovah’s Witnesses and those that showed interest in the Bible’s message were arrested and incarcerated from June 1939 to August 1945. These individuals were imprisoned for their refusal to take part in emperor worship and for distributing their alleged anti-war propaganda. Sixty-six individuals were arrested, which accounted for almost all of Jehovah’s Witnesses living in Korea at that time. Those imprisoned were subjected to intense pressure and torture. Six Witnesses died of illnesses due to the harsh prison conditions.

Brother Hong Dae-il, who coordinates the efforts of the Public Information Desk in Korea, commented: “Many in Korea are unaware that the human rights issue of conscientious objection to military service started 80 years ago during the Japanese occupation. This special exhibition marks a meaningful occasion to relate this amazing story for the first time.”

Professor Han Hong-gu, a historian who attended the opening ceremony, said of those who stood up for their faith: “I believe that they set the finest example when it comes to the very definition of conscience. . . . As our society comes to better respect those who act conscientiously, they should be the first ones to be remembered.”

The exhibit has garnered significant interest from historians and the media, creating a favorable opportunity to educate the public about the history of conscientious objection to military service—an issue that has gained increased attention in Korea over the past year. On June 28, 2018, the Constitutional Court declared that the absence of alternative service in South Korea was unconstitutional. Just four months later, on November 1, the Supreme Court ruled that conscientious objection does not constitute a crime. These legal decisions resulted in the release of our brothers imprisoned for conscientious objection in South Korea and have paved the way for legislation on alternative civilian service.

The strong faith and unshakable courage of our early Korean brothers and sisters presented in the exhibition reminds us of the reassuring words: “Jehovah is on my side; I will not be afraid. What can man do to me?”—Psalm 118:6.