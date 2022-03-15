Skip to content

Massive wildfires burned a large swath of land in two provinces in South Korea, causing widespread damage

MARCH 15, 2022
SOUTH KOREA

Sprawling Wildfires Devastate Two Provinces in South Korea

Since March 4, 2022, wildfires have burned an estimated 23,993 hectares (59,288 acres) of forest, displacing thousands from their homes. The damage caused by these wildfires is considered to be the most severe in South Korean history.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

  • 44 publishers were evacuated

  • 1 home was destroyed

Relief Efforts

  • Affected publishers temporarily stayed with relatives or other Witnesses in safer areas

  • A Disaster Relief Committee was formed to provide assistance

  • All relief efforts are in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines

We pray that Jehovah will bless the efforts of our brothers and sisters who are proving to be true friends during this time of distress.—Proverbs 17:17.

 

