MARCH 15, 2022
SOUTH KOREA
Sprawling Wildfires Devastate Two Provinces in South Korea
Since March 4, 2022, wildfires have burned an estimated 23,993 hectares (59,288 acres) of forest, displacing thousands from their homes. The damage caused by these wildfires is considered to be the most severe in South Korean history.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
44 publishers were evacuated
1 home was destroyed
Relief Efforts
Affected publishers temporarily stayed with relatives or other Witnesses in safer areas
A Disaster Relief Committee was formed to provide assistance
All relief efforts are in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines
We pray that Jehovah will bless the efforts of our brothers and sisters who are proving to be true friends during this time of distress.—Proverbs 17:17.