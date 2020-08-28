Record-Breaking Rainfall Wreaks Havoc on South Korea

In Gurye city, one of the worst-affected areas, Brother Min-seong Lee and his wife had to evacuate their home and leave behind all their possessions. Their home was completely flooded. Once relief efforts could safely begin, representatives of a DRC cleaned the Lees’ home and provided the couple with essential items. The brothers serving on the DRC also provided emotional and spiritual comfort. Regarding the help she and her husband received, Sister Lee said: “I am so grateful for their help. Everything they did was amazing. They took care of matters as though they were caring for their own homes. It’s true that I’ve lost a lot, but in actuality I’ve gained much more than I’ve lost.”