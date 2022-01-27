National Human Rights Commission of Korea Calls for Alternative Service Improvements

A South Korean human rights official has gone on record stating that the country’s Alternative Civilian Service (ACS) does not meet current international human rights standards.

On December 2, 2021, the new head of the National Human Rights Commission of Korea (NHRCK), Chairman Song Doo-hwan, issued a statement on their website indicating that the ACS conditions should change. South Korea implemented its ACS system on October 26, 2020.

He stated, in part: “Although an ACS system was introduced after the Constitutional Court’s decision in 2018, I deeply agree on the need to improve the system to meet international human rights standards . . .”

The statement came after Mr. Song met with representatives from the South Korea Branch of Jehovah’s Witnesses and the Asia-Pacific Association of Jehovah’s Witnesses (APAJW) on November 23, 2021. The brothers provided Mr. Song with a report entitled “Alternative Civilian Service in South Korea—2021,” prepared by the APAJW.

The report explains that South Korea’s ACS violates international standards. Lasting 36 months, the program is twice as long as military service. The ACS program also imposes conditions akin to imprisonment. Conscientious objectors currently work in correctional facilities. However, during the first month of service, they cannot leave the prison grounds. After that, they can leave only if given permission but must return by 9:30 p.m.

The NHRCK is currently reviewing petitions made by ACS participants who are requesting improvements. The NHRCK does not have legislative power, but it is able to make recommendations to policymakers.

We are strengthened by the faith and integrity demonstrated by our brothers in South Korea. We know that Jehovah will sustain them.—Psalm 55:22.