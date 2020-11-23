Historic Development: Alternative Civilian Service Begins in South Korea

For the first time in history, the South Korean government initiated alternative civilian service for conscientious objectors. On October 26, 2020, 63 of our brothers accepted this form of service and began a three-year work assignment at one of two correctional facilities. The work assignments will include food service, purchasing, education, hygiene and health care, and maintenance. According to current regulations, after serving for two months, half of the brothers at a time will be allowed to leave the facility after hours to participate in aspects of their theocratic routine. However, there will be a 9 p.m. curfew.

Brother Kim Hyun-soo, one of the 63, states: “Although the system does not meet all international standards, I chose to accept the service because the work is civilian in nature and is not under military supervision.”

We are confident that our young, faithful brothers in South Korea will continue to bring glory and praise to Jehovah by their “fine works.”—Matthew 5:16.