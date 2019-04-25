Forest Fire Erupts Along Eastern Coast of South Korea

On April 4, 2019, a large forest fire broke out along the eastern coast of South Korea in the Gangwon Province. The fire spread rapidly, prompting the government to declare a national emergency. Before the blaze was brought under control, over 1,600 hectares (4,000 acres) were scorched and two people lost their lives.

Branch reports indicate that there were no casualties among our brothers. However, eight homes were damaged, affecting 27 of our brothers and sisters. Under the direction of the branch, the Disaster Relief Committee and the circuit overseer in the region are working with the congregation elders to provide spiritual and practical support to those impacted by this disaster.

We are confident that Jehovah will be for our brothers a “refuge and strength, a help that is readily found in times of distress.”—Psalm 46:1.