Three Bibles Released in South Africa

This revision project took about four years to complete. A total of six translators worked on the project. Over 5,600 publishers serve in the Setswana-language field.

Regarding the New World Translation in Setswana, one translator expressed: “This will help publishers to focus on improving their skills in the ministry rather than on explaining difficult words. It will also be an effective study tool. The charts, maps, pictures, and glossary will help publishers to visualize Bible accounts.”

These Bible releases will assist our brothers and sisters and those to whom they preach to satisfy their spiritual need. We truly appreciate the abundance of spiritual food that we have today.—Isaiah 65:13.