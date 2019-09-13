New World Translation Released in Three Languages During South Africa International Convention

On September 6, 2019, at the international convention in Johannesburg, South Africa, the New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures was released in Venda, Afrikaans, and Xhosa, languages spoken by over 16 million people. Brother Anthony Morris, a member of the Governing Body, announced the release to an audience of 36,865 people gathered in the FNB Stadium. An additional 51,229 people were tied in at eight other venues, including locations in Lesotho, Namibia, and Saint Helena.

Commenting on the unique features of the Bibles, one translator excitedly said: “We are all going to start our Bible reading afresh with the language that touches our hearts!” Another translator noted: “Most importantly, [the newly released Bible] will help us to draw closer to Jehovah because it uses God’s name repeatedly.”

The Bibles will also greatly enhance our brothers’ ministry. One member of the Xhosa translation team stated: “The revised New World Translation will help in the ministry. People will hear clearly what the Bible teaches without having each and every word explained.” An Afrikaans translator added: “Now you can just read the scripture and the Bible explains itself.”

We rejoice that our brothers have easy-to-read Bibles that will help them to draw closer to our God.—James 4:8.