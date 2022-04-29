Local Design/Construction Renovates Translation Office for South African Sign Language

The Local Design/Construction Department (LDC) in South Africa will soon finish renovating an office building in Durban that will serve as a remote translation office (RTO) for South African Sign Language (SASL). The branch purchased the building in March 2020, and soon thereafter, purchased nearby apartments. The translators will begin moving into the apartments in May 2022.

The RTO staff consists of 17 Bethelites and 25 part-time remote workers. The location of this new project will help them provide a high-quality translation of our literature to the 283 deaf or hard-of-hearing publishers in South Africa, as well as to the other 450,000 deaf or hard-of-hearing-people living in the country. The majority of deaf and hard-of-hearing people in South Africa reside in the KwaZulu-Natal Province. Durban is the largest city in the province.

Brother Sibusiso Mzizi, who works with the South African Sign Language translation team, says: “We believe that this new office will greatly benefit the sign-language field in South Africa and strengthen the congregations.”

We thank Jehovah for blessing our efforts in SASL and for the progress on this project.—Psalm 127:1.