Skip to content

Log In
Search JW.ORG

SEPTEMBER 16, 2019
SOUTH AFRICA

Johannesburg, South Africa—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention

Johannesburg, South Africa—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention

  • Dates: September 6-8, 2019

  • Location: FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa

  • Program Languages: English, Sesotho, Zulu

  • Peak Attendance: 58,149

  • Total Number Baptized: 476

  • Number of International Delegates: 6,000

  • Invited Branches: Bolivia, Britain, Central Europe, Congo (Kinshasa), Finland, Hong Kong, Hungary, Israel, Japan, Kenya, Korea, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Paraguay, Peru, Uganda, United States, Zambia, Zimbabwe

  • Local Experience: The management of the Lion and Safari Park, one of the planned excursions for the delegates, explained that they had never seen so many different cultures and languages get off a tour bus without any arguing or complaining. The management was thoroughly impressed with how well the visitors followed directions and cooperated with the staff, declaring: “It was a pleasure to have them!”

 

A group of local brothers and sisters welcomes delegates to South Africa at the airport

Four sisters, two local and two visiting delegates, distribute invitations to the convention while in the ministry

Convention attendees in their native dress pose for a photograph

Brothers and sisters smile and applaud during the convention

One of the 479 individuals is baptized

Brother Anthony Morris, a member of the Governing Body, greets brothers and sisters during one of the intermissions

On the last day of the convention, visiting special full-time servants are introduced to the audience

Three sisters are pictured at the end of the convention program

A chorus dressed in colorful African clothing sings for the audience during the evening program

Share

NEWS RELEASES

Johannesburg, South Africa—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention

English
Johannesburg, South Africa—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702019231/univ/art/702019231_univ_sqr_xl.jpg