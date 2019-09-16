SEPTEMBER 16, 2019
SOUTH AFRICA
Johannesburg, South Africa—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention
Dates: September 6-8, 2019
Location: FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa
Program Languages: English, Sesotho, Zulu
Peak Attendance: 58,149
Total Number Baptized: 476
Number of International Delegates: 6,000
Invited Branches: Bolivia, Britain, Central Europe, Congo (Kinshasa), Finland, Hong Kong, Hungary, Israel, Japan, Kenya, Korea, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Paraguay, Peru, Uganda, United States, Zambia, Zimbabwe
Local Experience: The management of the Lion and Safari Park, one of the planned excursions for the delegates, explained that they had never seen so many different cultures and languages get off a tour bus without any arguing or complaining. The management was thoroughly impressed with how well the visitors followed directions and cooperated with the staff, declaring: “It was a pleasure to have them!”
A group of local brothers and sisters welcomes delegates to South Africa at the airport
Four sisters, two local and two visiting delegates, distribute invitations to the convention while in the ministry
Convention attendees in their native dress pose for a photograph
Brothers and sisters smile and applaud during the convention
One of the 479 individuals is baptized
Brother Anthony Morris, a member of the Governing Body, greets brothers and sisters during one of the intermissions
On the last day of the convention, visiting special full-time servants are introduced to the audience
Three sisters are pictured at the end of the convention program
A chorus dressed in colorful African clothing sings for the audience during the evening program