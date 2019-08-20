Jehovah’s Witnesses released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Kwanyama at a regional convention in Ondangwa, Namibia, on August 16, 2019. Brother Franco Dagostini, a member of the South Africa Branch Committee, released the Bible on the first day of the convention at the Ondangwa Trade Fair Hall.

One member of the translation team says: “The New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures will help people read and understand the Bible’s message more clearly. Our brothers and sisters will be happy to see Jehovah’s name where it ought to be.”

In the South Africa branch territory, there are approximately 490 Kwanyama-speaking publishers. These preach to an estimated 1.4 million people who speak Kwanyama, primarily in Angola and Namibia.

The New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures has now been translated in whole or in part into 184 languages, including 25 complete revisions based on the 2013 edition. We are joyful knowing our brothers and sisters will use this Bible to share God’s Word with many in the Kwanyama-language field.—Acts 2:37.